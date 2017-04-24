Elton John Battling ‘Potentially Deadly’ Infection — Forced To Cancel Las Vegas Shows

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! On the heels of canceling his April and May Las Vegas performances, Elton John (through his rep) revealed he’s battling a rare infection that could potentially be ‘deadly.’ Read on for all the details on the singer’s mysterious illness.

Poor Elton John! The 70-year old singer was traveling through South America on tour when he contracted the “rare” and “potentially deadly” infection, according to his rep who spoke with People on April 24. “During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill,” he told the publication. “Upon returning to the U.K., Elton’s doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.”

But don’t worry music fans, Elton is reportedly on the mend following his terrifying health scare. That being said, Elton is taking a break from performing to focus on his health just in case any complications should arise. That means his Las Vegas residency, the Million Dollar Piano at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, is being put on hold for the months of April and May. Now the singer is resting at home after spending two full days in intensive care. Elton was released from the hospital on April 22, according to his rep.

Speaking on his mysterious illness, the “Something About The Way You Look Tonight” hitmaker confessed he’s feeling awfully lucky for having such a strong support system. “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,” added Elton in his own statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.” In more good news, Elton will be back on the road for his tour on June 3 in Twickenham, England. We’re wishing the English icon a safe and speedy recovery!

