Courtesy of Instagram

They’re not hiding it anymore! After more than eight months together, Amber Heard and Elon Musk proved their romance is the real deal by making it Instagram official. Johnny Depp, who?

Amber Heard, 31, has officially moved on after her volatile split from Johnny Depp, 53. Nearly a year after she filed shocking court documents accusing her then-husband of domestic abuse, the actress has gone public with her rebound relationship — and she looks so happy with billionaire Elon Musk, 45.

Amber is currently in Australia filming Aquaman, and things are clearly pretty serious between her and Elon, because he’s with her Down Under! The lovebirds were photographed spending time at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on April 23, where they walked around arm in am and looked to be having a blast while zip-lining. They were reportedly joined by two of Elon’s sons, too.

The two also went out for a fancy dinner after their excursion, and Amber even shared the sweetest photo of them on Instagram. In the pic, he reveals a red lip imprint she left on his face, and she poses seductively with her arm draped over his shoulder. “Cheeky,” she captioned the shot, which is the first time she’s publicly posted anything about this relationship.

Elon and Amber were actually first linked in July 2016, less than two months after she filed for divorce. New rumors about their romance heating up surfaced in August, and although they’ve remained low-key since then, things have clearly been going well. Amber and Johnny’s divorce was finalized in January, while Elon finalized the end of his marriage to Talulah Riley in October 2016. The billionaire was previously married to Justine Wilson, and together, they share five kids: A set of twins and a set of triplets.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber and Elon make a cute couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.