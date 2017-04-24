Donald Trump Disses 2 Major New Polls Showing His Approval Ratings Have Sunk To 40%

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump can’t resist doing what he always does when the media writes something he doesn’t like — he calls them ‘fake.’ Well, stop the insults Donald — both ABC and NBC have published highly reputable polls and you’re not winning!

Good grief! Every time the media publishes something President Donald Trump disagrees with he labels it “fake news” and new polls show he has the lowest approval rating at this stage of his presidency in the history of modern polling. On Apr. 23, a poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News showed Trump has a mere 42 percent approval rating, which the newspaper pointed out was “the lowest recorded at this stage of a presidency dating to Dwight Eisenhower.” That sent Trump off the rails.

“New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in popular vote. ABC News/Washington Post Poll (wrong big on election) said almost all stand by their vote on me & 53% said strong leader,” Trump tweeted in response.

Umm, no. Just no Donald. He misinterpreted the poll as only 42 percent approved of his first 100 days in office while 53 percent said they DISAPPROVED. This came from a random sample of 1,004 adult voters and was backed up by another poll taken by NBC News/The Wall Street Journal. Their poll had 40% of respondents giving Trump a stamp of approval for his first 100 days and 54 percent said they disapproved of how he was doing on the job after randomly sampling 900 voters.

At this same point in time of their presidencies, Obama‘s overall rating was 61 percent in the same NBC poll, while George W. Bush‘s was at 56 percent and Bill Clinton‘s stood at 52 percent. Ouch! Even at the lowest of a modern president, those numbers were still 10 percent above Trump’s.

His first 100 days have been plagued by major failures in campaign promises that included repealing and replacing Obamacare, which turned out to be a total flop. Trump’s Muslim travel ban was blocked by federal courts for being unconstitutional and he’s at a budget impasse with Congress.

