Bill O’Reilly Denies Harassment In First Podcast Since Firing: ‘The Truth Will Come Out’

He’s baaack! Bill O’Reilly returned to the airwaves on April 24, less than one week after being fired from FOX following harassment claims of several women. On his podcast ‘No Spin News’ he insisted that he’s ‘surprised’ and ‘shaken’ by the claims, and that ‘the truth will come out.’

The longtime FOX talk show host was ousted from his 21 year tenure at the network on April 19 after several women claim he sexually harassed them while working there. On the newest episode of his podcast No Spin News on April 19, he insisted it's all BS!

“I am sad that I’m not on television anymore,” he said. “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now.But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised – but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am. There’s a lot of stuff involved here.”

O'Reilly's back! Check out Bill's first No Spin News since leaving FNC – https://t.co/hiv184nXgU — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) April 24, 2017

Though he didn’t go into detail, he insinuated that eventually he will open up, insisting that his fans have a “right to know, I think, down the lane what exactly happened.”

As far as the network that fired him? Bill has nothing but kind words for them. “Look, I was there for twenty years and six months,” he said. “We made history, put cable news on the map and were successful all that time. No ebb and flow, just straight up graph. You know, that vehicle was fabulous for me and I said in the beginning that I’m sad, but why wouldn’t I wish them the best?”

Rumors began to swirl on April 18 that after 21 years, Bill might actually be fired. Yet another alleged victim came forward claiming that he called the African-American woman “hot chocolate.” Though FOX had stood by him through many other accusations and settlements, advertisers had now begun dropping out, leaving the network little choice but to can the ultra-conservative O’Reilly Factor host.

