Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Comforts Their Daughter, 4, At His Funeral: Pics

Associated Press

Grief-stricken, Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins showed up to the former football star’s funeral holding their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle, close. Grasping the toddler’s hand, Shayanna appeared to comfort the little girl from the tragic affair. And honestly, the scene was heartbreaking.

Mourners gathered for Aaron Hernandez‘s funeral in Bristol, Connecticut on the afternoon of Apr. 24. Among them were the fiancée the NFL player left behind after committing suicide, Shayanna Jenkins, and their shared daughter Avielle Janelle Hernandez, 4. The mother-daughter pair left the funeral after three hours of saying goodbye, according to Daily Mail.

And while as they left, Avielle was carried out by Shayanna’s youngest sister’s boyfriend, earlier in the day, Shayanna was photographed holding the youngster’s hand, seemingly comforting her. We can’t even imagine what she and Avielle are even going through right now. But clearly it’s helpful that they have each other. Aaron died on April 19. He was found hanging from a bed sheet in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said. Cause of death? Suicide.

After the disgraced footballer was discovered in his cell, investigators found three handwritten notes he left behind. The notes have been released to Aaron’s family, Paul Jarvey, spokesman for the district attorney’s office told ABC News. Aaron was serving a life sentence in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Odin was dating Shayanna’s sister at the time.

Aside from Shayanna and Avielle, Aaron’s mother, Terri Hernandez, and brother, D.J. Hernandez, were also present to say their goodbyes to the fallen athlete. Noticeably absent were members of the New England Patriots — his team before he was convicted of murder — and Shayanna’s sister, Shaneah Jenkins, who was dating Odin at the time of his murder.

Our thoughts are with all of Aaron’s loved ones during this extremely difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for Avielle and Shayanna in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.