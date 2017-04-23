Zayn Malik Gives Kisses & Love To Gigi Hadid On Her 22nd Birthday — Adorable Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Kisses and cake does a perfect birthday make. Unsurprisingly, Gigi Hadid was treated like a total princess by boyfriend Zayn Malik on her 22nd year around the sun. The singer showered his girl with tons of love, and the pic is almost too cute to believe!

For our next birthday, can we wish for Zayn Malik, 24, before blowing out the candles? After seeing the way he serenaded Gigi Hadid, 22, with kisses and cake, there’s no one we’d rather spend our celebration with. YES, WE KNOW, HE’S TAKEN. WE GET IT. Anyway, the “Pillowtalk” singer made sure to spoil the supermodel with delicious sweets. He even customized the cake to have “Happy Birthday Gigi” written on top with chocolate icing. Gigi didn’t need words to describe the tender moments, so she used two pink hearts as her Instagram caption.

But wait! There’s one more guy who showered the blonde bombshell with lavish presents — and it’s the last person you’d EVER expect. It seems The Weeknd (yes, Bella Hadid‘s ex-boyfriend from November) teamed up with some other friends to send Gigi boxes of beautiful red roses. On Gigi’s snapchat, she thanked her BFFs for the flowers and shockingly included Abel’s name in the corner. Are the stars still friends despite the Bella breakup? Is it weird that The Weeknd might still be friends with Gigi?

If the “Starboy” crooner really did send Gigi flowers, it means they’re finally leaving the past behind and starting over fresh. One month after The Weeknd broke Bella’s heart, her big sister got into a screaming match with him at a Victoria’s Secret runway show afterparty. Gigi also couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were dating. Clearly these two have had their ups and downs, but doesn’t every birthday girl deserve love on her special day?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zayn and Gigi are ultimate #RelationshipGoals? Tell us below!

