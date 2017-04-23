Toronto Maple Leafs Vs. Washington Capitals Game 6 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

Whew! The Washington Capitals were heavily favored in their NHL first round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have made it a real contest. We’ve got your way to watch the exciting game six action via live stream on Apr. 23 at 7pm EST.

It’s back to Canada as the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Washington Capitals in game six of the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. This has proved to be the most exciting match-up of teams, as both squads have been charging hard and swapping out leads, with four of their five games being decided in overtime. After playing game five in DC’s Verizon Center, the Leafs are back on their home ice in Toronto and ready to battle in game six.

The Caps suffered a major blow in the first period of game five when the Leafs Nazem Kadri, 26, took out captain and star Alex Ovechkin, 31, with a dirty hit to the left knee. The force caused him to somersault through the air before laying motionless on the ice. Ovi was eventually helped off the rink, but fortunately he was able to return in the third period.

The Capitals took the first game of the series with a 3-2 overtime win, as the Leafs hit back with a 4-3 double overtime win in game two. The action then headed to Toronto where the Leafs’ Tyler Bozak, 31, scored a power-play goal in overtime to put his team up 4-3 in game three, but the Capitals were still in the hunt. Game four saw the team score four goals in the first period en route to an eventual 5-4 victory over Toronto. The two teams were tied up 2-2 as the action headed to DC for game five, where yet again it went into overtime with the Caps taking it 2-1.

“It’s just the greatest thing going,” Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said of the playoff atmosphere ahead of game five. “You get to play hockey right now. These are bonus games. You have to earn the right to keep playing. I told the players that this morning — the greatest thing about this league and this time of year, you have to earn the right to keep playing. Everyone else goes home, why wouldn’t you want to play? There’s nothing greater than doing this. These games are the most fun you can have. Dig in.”

