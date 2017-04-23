Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream — Watch The Premier League Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Striker! Philippe Coutinho and his Liverpool teammates will host Crystal Palace in a late season Premier League match on Apr. 23rd at 11:30am EST at Anfield. Catch every goal in this exciting soccer match and watch it all online here.

Liverpool is healthy and well as they take the ground at Anfield for another contest against Crystal Palace. The Reds are sitting at the top of the Premier League table, in third place with 75 points while The Eagles are well below with only 35 points in 15th place. Philippe Coutinho will lead his team as they prepare to defend their home pitch against a desperate Glaziers squad.

Liverpool bested Crystal Palace in their last two meetings. On Feb. 14th, the most recent meeting prior to this game, the Reds delivered a Valentine’s Day gift to the Eagles in the form of a 2-1 loss. During their loss Crystal Palace jumped ahead to an early lead when Fraizer Campbell put the rock in the net. The Reds would not be denied, Daniel Sturridge equalized when he dropped his left boot across the ball for a beautiful score. The final goal in that game came from Adam Lallana who scored for Liverpool with a gorgeous volley which found it’s way into the goal.

Will there be any hope for Crystal Palace to get a win in a hostile stadium? Unlikely, but stranger things have happened and that’s why they play the game. So grab your lucky jersey, sip a cold drink and enjoy this great Premier League game.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big Premier League game? Do you think The Eagles will soar in this one or will Liverpool continue to dominate? Let us know what you think the score of this game will be!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.