Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs Online

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are getting out their brooms and looking to sweep the Indiana Pacers with a game four win in the NBA playoffs. We’ve got your way to catch all the action via live stream when the game tips off at 1pm EST on Apr. 23.

To say the Cleveland Cavaliers have momentum going into game four of the NBA playoff against the Indiana Pacers would be an understatement. LeBron James, 32, proved once again he’s a post-season beast with a 41 point triple-double in game three that saw his team trailing by 26 at the half. In the greatest comeback in playoff history, he stepped things up and led the team to a commanding 119-114 win at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Cleveland was down 74-49 after the Pacers had an explosive first half. The largest halftime deficit to overcome in order to win a playoff game had been 21 points by Baltimore against Philadelphia in 1948 — that’s nearly 70 years ago!!! King James proved why he is the master by leading the history making comeback. In the process he passed Kobe Bryant for number three on the NBA’s career playoff scoring list, moved into fourth place in the playoff three-pointer list and tied another NBA record by winning his 20th consecutive first-round game. What a God!

LeBron was a one man scoring machine in the fourth quarter that saw little help from his teammates. Kyrie Irving, 25, and Kevin Love, 28, can usually be counted on to put up big numbers, but had disappointing nights. They combined to score 26 points on 8-of-29 shooting. Yikes! Hopefully they’ll step things up and give their captain some better help in game four. They each put up a weak 13 points each and we know they’re capable of so much more.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Cavs will end up sweeping the Pacers? Are they going to win another NBA title in 2017?

