Chicago Bulls Vs. Boston Celtics Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Chicago Bulls were pulling off a stunning playoff series against the top seeded Boston Celtics, but got dealt a huge blow with star Rajon Rondo’s devastating thumb injury. We’ve got your way watch via live stream to see if they can still hold it together during game four on Apr. 23 at 6:30pm EST

It was so thrilling to watch the Chicago Bulls crush the Boston Celtics during the playoffs, going up 2-0 as the underdog eighth seed seemed like they were going to sweep the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Then disaster struck as Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in game two and he’s now out indefinitely. The 31-year-old Bulls star had been playing his basketball in years, so to lose him for the duration of their series against the Celts is devastating. Without Rondo, they ended up getting destroyed in game three by the Celtics 104-87 on Apr. 21.

Bulls head coach Fred Holberg, 44, told reporters that he will be reevaluated in a week to 10 days. The guard sat in the stands with a brace on his thumb and wrist, watching helplessly as his team wend down in flames. He will be out through at least game six and is questionable to return if the series goes to seven. Jerian Grant, 24, started game three in Rondo’s place and will likely take on the same duties in game four.

The good news for Chicago is that their game is airing on TNT, as the team has a ridiculous win streak when it comes to playing home games when aired by the cable network. Since 2013, the Bulls have won 20 straight regular-season home games on TNT. Sure it’s an oddity, but if you believe in magic it could mean a Sunday win as the game is being played at the United Center. Game three was on ESPN, so being back on TNT is going to be a huge good luck charm for the team.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this match-up, the Bulls or the Celtics?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.