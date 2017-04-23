Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez has proven she’s the ultimate little sis. The singer attended her former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star David Henrie’s wedding on April 21 and the pics she shared from the big day — not to mention the adorable message to her ‘big brother’ — are absolutely priceless!

David Henrie, 27, and his fiancee Maria Cahill, 26, may have been the ones who got married on April 21, but that doesn’t mean their nuptials were the highlight of the day! David’s former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and close friend Selena Gomez, 24, attended the ceremony and the pics she shared of the cast then and now are so packed with nostalgia we want to cry.

Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married. Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie! 💕 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Selena and the rest of David’s “family” from the Disney Channel original series huddled around him in the pic that the songstress posted beneath a similar snap of the group from back in the day. “Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married,” Selena wrote about David, who had played her older sibling on the show. “Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!”

Selena shared several other pics from the big day, including selfies and formal shots, that make us extra jealous we didn’t get an invite! It is totally obvious that David had not just one family at his wedding, but two. And one set was magical!

