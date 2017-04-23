Alisyn Camerota Accuses Roger Ailes Of ‘Grossly Inappropriate’ Talking At Work

Courtesy of FOX/REX/Shutterstock

What is going on at FOX News? First came Bill O’Reilly, and now Roger Ailes has been accused (again) of ‘grossly inappropriate’ conduct at work. Anchorwoman Alisyn Camerota claims the former CEO inappropriately chatted her up multiple times. Read on for the details!

When Alisyn Camerota, 50, left FOX News to join CNN, she was holding onto a big secret. Now, after witnessing what happened in the Bill O’Reilly case, the anchorwoman feels confident enough to come clean about the horrific treatment she received on a daily basis from FOX‘s former CEO, Roger Ailes, 76. “It feels as though, if I take the Murdochs at their word, they really want to know what was wrong there and what the culture was like,” reveals Alisyn in an interview with CNN.

Live from DC ahead of tomorrow's Presidential Inauguration. Who's watching? A post shared by Alisyn Camerota (@alisyncamerota) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:26am PST

Turns out, there WAS something very, very wrong going on. “Roger Ailes did sexually harass me,” says the news journalist. “Roger was — could be charming. He could be uproariously funny. He could also be a bit of a bully, and mean. And he also was often kind of grossly inappropriate with things that he would say, and I think that many of us experienced that. He would talk about body parts. He would say ‘Give me a spin.’ He would want to be greeted with a hug.” When will this sort of behavior STOP?

This definitely isn’t the first time a man at FOX News crossed the line with a woman at the workplace (cough, cough, Bill) nor is it the first time Roger has been accused of sexual harassment. In August of 2016, former FOX anchor Gretchen Carlson alleged that she owns audio recordings of the CEO making passes at her. Gretchen eventually reached a $20 million settlement with FOX. As for Roger, it sounds like he didn’t learn his lesson.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Alisyn’s claims that Roger acted grossly at work?