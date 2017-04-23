REX/Shutterstock/ Splash News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen partying down at the same West Hollywood event on April 22 and they both looked like they were having a blast. Could it be the couple is considering reconciling just one month after calling it quits?

Orlando Bloom, 40, and Katy Perry, 32, may have amicably split a month ago, but they apparently still run in the same social circles and don’t seem to have any problem being around each other! The pair were both invited to Jennifer Meyer‘s 40th birthday party in West Hollywood on April 22 and they seemed totally at ease as they headed into the bash.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean heartthrob kept everything super casual with his ensemble, Katy was already giving off fun, partying vibes with her shocking new blonde buzzcut and a leather biker jacket.

In March, the “Roar” singer and Orlando broke things off after one year of dating, but they strongly emphasized that they held no ill will against each other. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” read a statement the couple released.

Recently, Katy and Orlando were both spotted at some of the same parties at Coachella. A source told HollywoodLife.com that the exes did not “go out of their way” to avoid each other and there was “no animosity between them.” “If they did run into each other, neither of them would have a problem hugging each other and talking for a bit,” the insider said. “It’s loud and crowded at Coachella and at all the VIP parties, so it’s not like they would get into some deep conversation anyway.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Katy and Orlando will ever reconcile? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.