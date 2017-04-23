Barcelona Wins El Clasico: Lionel Messi Scores 500th Career Goal To Close Game

REX/Shutterstock

Barcelona player Lionel Messi made history on April 23 when he scored his 500th career goal in a game against Real Madrid and boy did fans go wild, both in the stands and on Twitter. Check out his game-winning, career-making achievement right here!

At the beginning of Barcelona’s game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 23, Lionel Messi had 498 career goals to his name, but by the end of the day he had the most magical number Barcelona fans had ever seen — 500. The 29-year-old Argentine professional footballer reached the landmark number in a match in which his team narrowly defeated Madrid with a score of 3-2. Check out his epic moves in the video below!

Lionel was able to get in his 499th goal at 33 minutes in, a number that turned him in to the leading scorer for all of El Clasico in La Liga, dethroning Alfredo Di Stefano. Ivan Rakitic was then able to score the team’s next goal at 73 minutes, but it was Lionel’s 500th goal in the second minute of added time that brought the victory home for Barcelona. And based on the reactions we saw in the crowd and on Twitter, fans will never forget the day Lionel scored that goal!

When Messi retires, this is the statue pic.twitter.com/6O6ORkeID9 — OptaMissi (@MessiLob) April 23, 2017

The day : 24.04.2017

The Time : 91:47 min

Player : #Messi

Goal : 2

Game : #ElClasico

Goal no. : #500 Mark it ! 😉 — जेन्टलम्यान (@NepaliGentleman) April 23, 2017

Bow down to the King Leo Messi.#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/hfQQSAIrcc — Gautam Joshi (@GautamJoshi88) April 23, 2017

People will look back and be thankful they got to watch him live. The best player ever of the biggest sport in the world. #messi #goat — Edward Purse (@Edward_P) April 23, 2017

if you are upset

if u are down

if u feel god is punishing u

just remeber god has given u the chance to watch #Messi week in week out — Jason deb (@Jjasonmcfc101) April 23, 2017

Ronaldo's biggest achievement will always be fooling the public into thinking he was comparable to Messi…#LM10 #GOAT — BIgyan (@Cesc_bigyan4) April 23, 2017

Twitter is too small to praise him . #Messi #messi500 #500 — Shurjeel (@ShurjeelR) April 23, 2017

a Madrid fan but #messi is GOAT! — Mohammad Chahrour 🌐 (@Mhmdchahrour) April 23, 2017

“When Messi retires, this is the statue,” one fan tweeted, along with an image of Lionel holding up his game-winning jersey. “Ronaldo’s biggest achievement will always be fooling the public into thinking he was comparable to Messi…#LM10 #GOAT,” another Twitter user wrote, bashing Real Madrid’s epic player Cristiano Ronaldo. “if you are upset, if u are down, if u feel god is punishing u, just remeber god has given u the chance to watch #Messi week in week out,” tweeted a fan who truly seems to understand how blessed we were to witness this amazing feat!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Lionel’s epic 500th goal? Give us all your thoughts below!

