Kylie Jenner ‘Super Turned On’ By Travis Scott: Why He’s A Better Fit For Her Than Tyga

Kylie Jenner has only been on the market for a little while and her heart has already been snatched up again — or at least her hormones have! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie is getting ‘turned on’ by Travis Scott and thinks he’s ‘more on her level’ than Tyga!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 24, look like they have been having a blast the past couple of weeks, and it’s not just because of the amazing music and fun atmosphere at Coachella. The newly single Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is apparently feeling like Travis is a great fit for her — maybe even better than her ex Tyga, 27, was!

“She’s super turned on by how successful he is,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com of how the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan feels about the “Pick Up the Phone” singer. “She feels he’s much more on her level than Tyga was, so she definitely likes that. All her friends definitely think something could develop between them, but it’s still early days right now.” Whoa! Sounds like sparks are definitely flying between the young lovers.

The lip kit mogul is still young and it totally makes sense that she’d be looking to keep things light and fun. But if she does want to get serious with Travis then we are glad to hear that he is a great match for her. It’s hard to believe her two-year on-again, off-again relationship with Tyga is officially over, and that she has moved on. However, she seems to have moved on to a guy she may click with even more than her old beau!

