Kim Zolciak’s Son Kash, 4, Brutally Attacked By Dog & Rushed Into Emergency Surgery

Oh no! Kim Zolciak’s 4-year old son Kash was brutally attacked by a dog on April 22. The poor thing suffered ‘traumatic injuries,’ but is thankfully doing better after being rush into emergency surgery. Read on for all the heartbreaking details!

Kim Zolciak, 38, will be the first to tell you that what happened to her son is a “living nightmare.” Kash Kade Biermann, who’s only 4-years old, was rushed into emergency surgery on April 22 in Atlanta following a brutal dog attack. The latest information we have is that Kash suffered “traumatic injuries” from a dog bite and is currently still in the hospital. “Kash was in the operating room for a couple of hours and now we are praying for a speedy recovery,” wrote the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star on Instagram.

At this time Kim is sticking by her son at the hospital and, as a result, was forced to cancel her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. We know what you’re wondering next — who’s dog attached Kash? The mother-of-six unfortunately didn’t reveal any details about the dog. It could have been one of her own (and she has FOUR), could’ve belonged to a stranger, or could have been a stray walking the streets without a leash or collar. All that really matters is that Kash is alive and breathing normally.

Fans of the housewife have never doubted her parenting skills, but there was one incident where a few raised their eyebrows. Kim sometimes lets Kash play with his father’s gun, and even though she claims it’s “never loaded,” it can be a slippery slope. Just a few months ago in February, the blonde bombshell revealed that her son LOVES holding the family pistol and enjoys dressing up in army clothing around the house. Surely she can understand how that could potentially be dangerous!

HollywoodLifers, please pray for Kash to make a safe and quick recovery in the hospital.

