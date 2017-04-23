Kardashian Sisters At War With Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Disgusted’ By Her Publicity-Hungry Ways

REX/Shutterstock

Is this the start of World War III? The Kardashian household has never been more divided following Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer. The sisters are absolutely ‘disgusted’ by by their step-dad’s behavior, and WE have all the EXCLUSIVE details!

If Caitlyn Jenner, 67, thought her kids were “distant” before, she needs to brace herself for what comes next! With Kim and Khloe Kardashian taking Kris Jenner‘s side, the former Olympian might have to find an army of her own. “There’s a bit of a divide over Caitlyn between the Kardashians right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe and Kim are furious at her, and disgusted at the way she has portrayed their mother. They think Caitlyn is airing all of their dirty laundry in an attempt to garner more publicity.”

Now that the transgender icon has fully embraced womanhood, she’s taken up much more than high heels and gender confirmation surgery. Caitlyn has turned into full-on gossiper as well! No subject was off limits in her 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer, two years after gracing the cover of Vanity Fair. Kris was absolutely horrified that her ex-husband would dish the dirty secrets on their sex life. Meanwhile, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney couldn’t believe that Caitlyn put their family on blast. “I have to admit I wonder — is it because of me transitioning or because they are so busy that they don’t call all the time?” she quipped.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, however, have a little more loyalty towards their dad. “They’re supportive of her,” the source continues. “All of the girls have been petty distant though, basically they are all grown ups now and have very busy lives. They don’t speak to her nearly as much as they used to. Kylie and Kendall still love Caitlyn, and she will always be their father. The Kardashian family sounds more divided than ever!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Caitlyn has become publicity-hungry? Share your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.