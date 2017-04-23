REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber proved how far he’s come in an inspirational Instagram post and might have even teased new music. Do you think he’s grown up a lot since his arrest? You have see why he ‘loves’ his mugshot!

You go, Justin Bieber! The 23 year-old shared a before and after post on Instagram of his mugshot and a more recent selfie. He explained, “I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!!” Justin definitely has a lot to be proud since his Sept. 2016 DUI arrest. He’s totally kept himself busy on his huge Purpose World Tour.

I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

He even teased, “THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?” Could we be getting new music from the Biebs soon? The signs definitely point to that being a possibility. He shared a photo from inside the recording studio on Apr. 12. Justin stood behind a studio microphone and looked super focused like he was about to lay down his next smash hit. Fingers crossed!

Do you think Justin would ever write a song about the drama with his reported 2013 fling Jordan Ozuna? The 26 year-old beauty has been spotted out and about with the rapper Tyga, 27. He just got back on the market after dating Kylie Jenner, 19, so who knows how Justin feels about all of that. On top of all that, some fans pointed out that Jordan kind of looks like Kylie!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin could have new music on the way? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.