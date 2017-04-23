Joseline Hernandez Rocks Green Contacts & Packs On PDA With Stevie At B-Day Bash

Courtesy of Instagram

Fierce! While celebrating her ‘Birthday Bash Day Party’ at one of the hottest clubs in Atlanta on April 22, Joseline Hernandez turned heads in her racy ensemble. The ‘L&HH’ star even wore green eye contacts while packing on the PDA with Stevie J!

If one things for certain, it’s that Joseline Hernandez, 30, knows how to party. The Puerto Rican Princess was joined by her now on-again beau Stevie J, 45, on April 22, for her Atlanta-based “Birthday Bash Day Party” held in the Gold Room. Flashing major skin in her leather ensemble, she turned up the heat for the occasion, also rocking bright green contacts which gave her a totally new look! The two were seen on the dance floor, sipping on cocktails and packing on the PDA. Stevie couldn’t keep his hands to himself, so it seems like they are fully back on track!

#sickestbitchinlife #spanishrocksta #getmoney A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

#JoselineHernandez did that #BirfdayDayParty performance. That's what I'm talkinbout #dayparty #goldroom A post shared by Messy Boots (@messy_boots) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star went the extra mile, even wowing her attendees with a red-hot performance. Wearing a black cape, she got down with her bad self while rapping the verses to her single. As she said leading up to her shindig, “it’s my birthday, so let’s f***king party.” Because of her pregnancy, the reality star wasn’t able to party, drink, and turn up like she wanted to. Now that she’s welcomed their precious daughter Bonnie Bella into the world, Stevie J helped her throw a second 30th birthday party that she’ll NEVER forget and he certainly delivered!

“Joseline is milking this second birthday for all it’s worth,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s expecting Stevie to spoil her like the Puerto Rican Princess that she is.” Based on what we saw, it looks like he surpassed expectations. The rekindled couple recently celebrated Easter together, sharing a pic of their family by the pool, including their daughter.

Joseline and Stevie J seem to be madly in love again, especially when they were spotted together at a star-studded event on April 9. The L&HH: Atlanta pair has been on the outs, but that feud seems to be long over. “When your baby daddy is asking you to have a Lil boy 😏😏😏,” she captioned the flirty clip, showing them hugging while listening to Future‘s song, “Mask Off.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Joseline’s edgy look and green contacts? Tell us!

