J.Lo & A-Rod’s Candlelit Dinner: He Treats Her Like A Princess & Leaves $200 Tip

Sparks are flying! Proving chivalry is still very much alive, Alex Rodriguez treated his leading lady Jennifer Lopez to a candlelit dinner in Miami on April 21. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on their PDA-filled outing and his hefty tip!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, dared to bare during her romantic outing with Alex Rodriguez, 41, on April 21. The Shades Of Blue actress opted for a sheer green blouse, putting her curves on full display while venturing to Casa Tua in Miami. Pulling all the stops, the MLB legend went the extra mile to impress his leading lady. “Alex and Jenifer have been to Casa Tua before, they love the restaurant and it’s one of their favorite date spots,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They like how laid back it is and how they are left alone and not hassled by anyone — they can just be a regular couple and not be bothered. It’s a home away from home.”

“They sat in the outside area and had a really lovely evening together,” our source continued. “Jennifer had the Burrata, which is one of the restaurant favorites, while Alex had the octopus carpaccio. Then they split a tiramisu. They looked very happy and relaxed, and very much in love. Jenifer was hanging on Alex’s every word, and they clearly had a great time together, there was lots of laughing and hand holding, and she couldn’t tear her eyes away from him all night. Alex was the perfect gentleman too, he stood up when Jennifer went to the ladies room, and he even held her chair out for her when she returned.” Way to go, A-Rod!

“They were both super friendly and Alex left a $200 tip,” the insider concluded. They clearly love the restaurant, since they both brought their families there to celebrate Easter. Jennifer and her athlete beau were also recently spotted leaving a Miami gym together after working up a sweat on April 20, and they even looked like the ultimate clone couple in their matching fitness get-ups.

The New York Yankees player and the “Booty” singer went public with their relationship in March and they’ve been practically insuperable since. Alex even told the hosts of The View that J.Lo was an “amazing, amazing girl,” “one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met.” So cute!

