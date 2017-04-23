Erin Moran: A Look Back At Her Most Memorable Moments On ‘Happy Days’

Henderson/Miller-Milkis/Paramount/REX/Shutterstock

Everyone’s hearts broke when they found out Erin Moran had died on Apr. 22. We’ve rounded up the best moments of her time as Joanie Cunningham on ‘Happy Days’ to remember her in one of her most endearing roles!

Obviously you cannot talk about Joanie without Chachi! Erin’s character even had her own spinoff show for a season with Scott Baio’s character. Joanie finally agreed to go on a date with Chachi, after rejecting him several times in season 7. He got so excited that he accidentally burned down the burger joint Arnold’s! Another classic moment for Joanie and Chachi happened in the season 8 premiere. The young couple tried to sneak off to a Beach Boys concert in Chicago, but in true comedic fashion Chachi’s car breaks down. They ended up stranded at a motel together!

The pair had a super heartbreaking moment in season 11 when they broke up. Joanie was super into her college life and did not have the time to spend with Chachi so he was really upset. She realized that she couldn’t compromise with him on this so Chachi decided they had to split. In a funnier season 4 episode, Joanie got Fonzie played by Henry Winkler to team up with to humiliate the head cheerleader who booted her from the squad. He nicknamed her “Shortcake,” which became a classic. Fonzie had a fight for the strength to make it through Joanie’s dance marathon after having to push his motorcycle home after it stalled. Erin’s delightful Joanie will be definitely be missed!

