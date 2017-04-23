Erin Moran’s Heartbreaking Final Days Before Death: She Was ‘Broke And Homeless’

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely devastating! Before unexpectedly passing away on Apr. 22, ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran reportedly spent her final days living on the street as a ‘broke and homeless’ actress nobody wanted in their home. Read on for all the tragic details.

Poor Erin Moran, 56, was living a troubled life in the days leading to her death. The TV star, who rose to fame in the 70’s, reportedly picked up a drinking habit at the height of her career that may have launched a tragic domino effect. It was alcohol that landed Erin in a drunk brawl at her mother-in-law’s trailer park house, according to the Daily Mail. Soon after the Happy Days actress was reportedly kicked out onto the street and had no one else to stay with.

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

As for Erin’s financial struggle, it may have been the conclusion of Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi that put her in a tight spot. The actress landed minor roles in movies like Murder, She Wrote and Not Another B Movie, but rejected the offer to appear on season 4 of Arrested Development in 2013. That’s the last project Erin was tied to. Child actor advocate Paul Petersen claims he tried to lend a helping hand, yet Erin never accepted. She “ran from help,” claimed Paul on Twitter the day of her passing.

To some, Erin’s rocky personal life doesn’t come as a shock. “She was going out to bars and coming home at all hours of the night, sometimes with her rowdy bar friends, and Steve’s mom just couldn’t take it anymore,” a source told The National Enquirer many years ago. And in 2012, photographers spotted Erin looking worse for wear outside a Holiday Inn. The publication also claimed Erin was “bouncing” from different motel rooms after getting kicked out of the trailer park house. But no matter what, we’ll always remember Erin as the feisty, charismatic Joanie!

