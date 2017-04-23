Donald Trump Announces Rally On Same Night As Correspondents Dinner At White House

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump couldn’t care less about Presidential traditions. Not only is he skipping the White House Correspondents Dinner, he’s also planning to hold a rally in Pennsylvania on the SAME night! Check out the President’s shocking tweet below!

It’s pretty fitting that Donald Trump, 70, danced to “My Way” at the Inaugural Ball. Never one to abide by rules or traditions, the President shockingly announced on April 22 that he is going to host a rally on the very same evening as the White House Correspondents Dinner. “Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!,” wrote the former business mogul on Twitter.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

Earlier this year, Trump revealed that he was going to skip the dinner in Washington D.C — which breaks the longstanding political tradition of presidents attending the star-studded event with lawmakers and celebrities. Apparently Trump has better things to do next week, like messing with people’s taxes. “Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION will be announced next Wednesday,” added the President on social media. It’s pretty ironic that he’s talking so heavily about taxes, especially after being so shady about his tax returns.

Americans are SO concerned about Trump’s secrecy that they actually organized a Tax March on April 15. Protests in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C and more major cities broke out with people begging their President to come clean about his returns. Marchers “demand transparency and fairness from our Commander-in-Chief,” the event’s website explained. “Trump told the American people he would release his tax returns. Despite intense public pressure, President Trump has not yet done so – breaking with 40 years of precedent in the process. People don’t care. We do care.” WE DEFINITELY CARE!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Donald will host a rally during the Correspondents Dinner?

