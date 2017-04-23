Rob Kardashian Fiercely Defends Future With Blac Chyna: ‘We’re Working It Out’

Have Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna finally figured out what the heck they want from each other?! She stormed out on him, taking baby Dream, but in the April 23 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Rob is determined to win her back. So was he successful?

Kylie Jenner, 19, reveals that a while ago Rob Kardashian, 29, asked her if he and Blac Chyna, 28, could move into one of her own houses, and she agreed. But then she receives a call from Kris Jenner, 60, who tells her that Chyna threw something at Kylie’s TV. As we know, that was part of Rob and Chyna’s huge fight that ended with her taking baby Dream and leaving the house. “It’s just disrespectful,” Kylie says in a confessional. “I feel like she doesn’t like him [and] it’s hard to support a relationship that’s unhealthy. I wish they’d both stop this rollercoaster,” she adds.

Rob says it's all one big misunderstanding. Do you think he's right? #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/EstROAl51Y — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 24, 2017

Kim goes to Rob’s house to investigate. She admits that her brother has a tendency to be irrational, and she thinks he should “get it together” and not blame Chyna! “They’re just not meant to be with each other,” she declares.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, 32, is working to officially change her last name from “Odom” back to “Kardashian.” Kim Kardashian, 35, encourages her to make an “ex box,” which is when you gather photos and mementos after a breakup and put them in a box to remember boyfriends (or husbands) by! Khloe finalizes her divorce, and she’s thrilled to move on with her life.

By the time we’re 15 minutes into the episode, Rob and Chyna are back together. Typical.

Rob and Chyna are preparing to film the second season of their show, and his sisters warn him about being too submissive. “This is such a toxic relationship, and we don’t think the show is a good idea,” Khloe confesses. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, in particular, fights him, saying he shouldn’t keep with the show. “I’m f*cking done,” he tells them angrily. Yikes!

Caitlyn goes over to Kris Jenner‘s house to have facials together, and Kris is still grappling with Cait’s transition. “I’m trying to get used to the new normal,” she says. They talk about Caitlyn’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. Kris has no idea what’s coming! Once she reads the book, Kris is shocked by how Caitlyn depicts their relationship (watch the clip above).

Kris confronts Rob, and he’s as stubborn as ever! He tells her she doesn’t know anything about their relationship. “We’re figuring it out. We both have a plan,” he tells his mom. “I want to be with her. We’re working it out.” He tells his sisters that he and Chyna are working on their issues, and they’re going to go ahead with a second season of Rob & Chyna!

Breaking up is hard to do. Making up is even harder. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/GZQtKA9TMg — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 24, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna will ever get married?