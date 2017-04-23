Barcelona Narrowly Defeats Real Madrid In El Clasico With Final Score Of 3-2

REX/Shutterstock

Goooooooal! Barcelona faced Real Madrid in another thrilling edition of El Clasico on April 23, and when the final whistle blew on this game, it was Barcelona who walked away with the win after a jaw-dropping goal in the very last second!

For Barcelona, it was do or die. They entered this game with Real Madrid trailing Los Blancos by three points in La Liga. A loss would be fatal for the Blaugrana’s hopes of taking the league championships, while a win would all but hand Los Blancos the crown. It was Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, facing off against Lionel Messi, 29, yet again and this time, it was Barcelona that reigned victorious! Viewers could barely handle the suspense, especially when the game was tied in the second half. James Rodriguez helped his team even the score, garnering a huge applause from their screaming fans!

It was an intense match from start to finish, but Lionel came out on top. He scored his 500th goal for Barcelona to take home the win with just seconds left in the two minutes of additional time. Real Madrid were off to a good start, but Barcelona were not looking for a loss. Sergio Ramos got booted from the field with a red card after the ref saw his nasty tackle of Lionel. Looks like Messi got the last laugh!

Lionel Messi wins the Clasico for Barcelona with his 500th goal for the club. Seconds to go. There's good, there's great and there's genius. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) April 23, 2017

The last time Real Madrid and Barcelona faced off in El Clasico, the two Spanish super squads faced off to a 1-1 draw. With so few weeks remaining in La Liga, this game had huge implications. Would Real go all out to preserve their lead in La Liga, risking the health of their players (after they secured a position in the semifinals of the Champions League?)

Would Barca be able to patch up their offensive line, since Neymar, 25, had to sit this game out. Normally part of the triple-threat that is The Trident (along with Messi and Luis Suarez, 30) the Brazilian star had to serve a suspension after he was penalized for sarcastically clapping at a ref during an April 8 game with Malaga.

Sadly, fans were denied a chance to see El Clasico in the Champions League. Real Madrid was able to get by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals (albeit by some questionable means) but Barcelona wasn’t so lucky. Having lost to Juventus, 0-3, in the first leg of the quarterfinal, Messi and crew needed to pull off a 4-0 victory in order to advance.

They couldn’t score a single goal. Messi couldn’t rack up a point, but he did rack up a black eye after he fell face-first to the ground after a midair collision with Miralem Pjanic, 27. While icing the black eye might have helped with Messi’s pain, the best cure for any ailment is beating your fiercest rival. {Tk something about the results}

