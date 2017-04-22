Serena Williams Flaunts Baby Bump In Bikini During Babymoon With Alexis Ohanian

Courtesy of Instagram

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian appear to be having the time of their lives on their babymoon in Mexico. On April 21 the engaged couple were spotted looking totally relaxed on the beach, as Serena gave off her pregnant glow and flaunted her perfect baby bump in a bikini!

Serena Williams, 35, and her fiancé and baby daddy Alexis Ohanian, 33, have been enjoying a well-deserved break in the form of a luxurious babymoon in Mexico, and we have to say their adventure looks absolutely amazing! Serena has been showing off her baby bump ever since announcing that she was 20 weeks along in her first pregnancy on Snapchat on April 19 and she hasn’t stopped now that they are on vacation!

The tennis pro looked especially stunning in the gorgeous lilac and blue bikini she was rocking on April 21 when the couple were spotted laying side by side in comfy looking lounge chairs on the beach in the resort town of Playa del Carmen. Serena was seen smiling at her future hubby as he held what looked like an ice cold beer. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF SERENA AND ALEXIS ON THEIR BABYMOON.

A woman who is in her second trimester is usually cleared by doctors for travel, which is really nice because she seems to be enjoying the maternity leave she’s taking from her ultra successful tennis career. The athlete says she will resume her career next year after giving birth to her baby in the fall. While Serena and Alexis revealed their engagement in December 2016 — about a month after they conceived their child — they have yet to set a wedding date.

