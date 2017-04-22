Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin: Justin Bieber’s Exes Party Together At John Mayer’s Concert

Did hell just freeze over, or are Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriends finally getting along? Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin, who normally avoid each other, both attended John Mayer’s concert last night in LA. Read on and watch their unexpected interaction!

Uhhh…awkward much? Los Angeles is a ginormous city, yet somehow Selena Gomez, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, ended up under the same roof on April 21. Both Justin Bieber‘s, 23, ex-girlfriends hit up The Forum concert venue to check out John Mayer in concert, but did they best to avoid a nasty confrontation. Judging by the video below, it seems Selena and Hailey wanted to keep a safe distance between themselves. The blonde model was goofing off with her two friends while the “It Ain’t Me” wrapped her arms around The Weeknd in the background.

Selena and Abel backstage at LANY's concert in LA! (In the background) pic.twitter.com/EzgTBHgfX4 — Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQ) April 22, 2017

The relationship Selena and Hailey share is pretty complicated. One week they’re fighting and the next it’s like nothing ever happened. It seems the only thing these beauties have in common these days is Justin, who added gasoline to the fire by trying to juggle the two women at the same time. Right…like they’d never find out! “Justin tried to secretly bring Hailey as his date to the iHeartRadio Music Awards,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last year. “He’s decided to give things another go with her, and hid her backstage away from prying eyes because he didn’t want Selena to know.”

After going back and forth behind closed doors for YEARS, the former Gucci covergirl finally set the record straight in a public, tell-all interview. “I think it sucks that people try to start things like that,” she explained to Us Weekly. “[Selena] is lovely girl. She’s very kind. Her and I have a lot of mutual friends and it’s all cool between everybody. We run in the same circles.” Hmm…so maybe things aren’t as bitter as we thought! Maybe John’s concert brought them closer!

