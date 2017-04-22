REX/Shutterstock

Golf claps all around! Rory McIlroy and longterm girlfriend Erica Stoll exchanged loving vows at 800-year old Ashford Castle in Ireland. But if you think that’s impressive, how about the fact that Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, and MORE top celebs showed up!

This wedding is definitely one for the books! Not only did professional golfer Rory McIlroy, 27, marry the love of his life at a historical Irish landmark, the couple also created a too-fabulous-for-words guest list that included some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. During the ceremony, beautiful bride Erica Stoll was serenaded by the incredible voices of Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran. as she mingled with wedding guests at Ashford Castle, according to the Irish Mirror. Oh, and did we mention Niall Horan was there too?

Great to have @niallhoran support the @newstalkfm @theroryfoundation party last night and thanks to @zozimusbar for the hospitality A post shared by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on May 18, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

For Erica’s special day, spending money definitely wasn’t an issue for the athlete. Rory reportedly dropped 250,000 Euros (that’s nearly 270,000 dollars) to have Ashford Castle’s 350-acre resort and hotel rented out. And that’s excluding the massive marquee tent he imported to ensure rain wasn’t an issue. Rory also treated the wedding guests like royalty, showering them with free food, alcohol, and transportation to and from the exclusive location.

OK, but now let’s talk about the romantic honeymoon! That’s when the REAL party begins! It is believed that the newlyweds will travel to Barbados and a number of exotic locations in the Caribbean. Reports say it’s a NO-EXPENSES spared honeymoon, which means they’ll basically be enjoying blissful paradise for free. Ugh, so jealous! But once the honeymoon is over, it’s back to business for Rory! The golfer will have a full week to prepare and get rid of any hangovers before starting his next tournament, the Players Championship in Florida. Work hard, play hard!

HollywoodLifers, doesn’t Rory and Erica’s wedding sound totally amazing?!

