25 Times North West & Penelope Disick Proved They’re Total BFF Goals

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

North West and Penelope Disick don’t have any sisters of their own, but the incredibly close relationship they have with each other is basically the same thing. These two adorable little ones have totally taken #SquadGoals to the next level!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughters are total besties, and even though they’re just three and four years old, we’re totally envious of their friendship! North West, 3, and Penelope Disick, 4, are basically like sisters, and there’s constantly the cutest photos of them together that we can’t get enough of.

From ballet class to trips to Disneyland and just hanging out at one of their family member’s houses, these two are living quite a life, and their proud parents (or the paparazzi) are there to document and share some of the sweetest moments. The girls are super close, and Kim even revealed on P’s fourth birthday that they share their own secret language — seriously, HOW cute is that?!

The girls just got a new baby girl cousin in November, when Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, welcomed their adorable little one, Dream Kardashian. We’ve already seen sweet shots of Nori and P interacting with the newborn, and we have a feeling they’ll do a great job at taking her in as a new squad member soon enough! Of course, Mason Disick, 7, Reign Disick, 2, and Saint West, 1, are also often hanging out with the girls, but there’s no denying that the bond between the two of them is the strongest.

Click through the gallery above to check out 25 of North and Penelope’s absolute cutest moments ever. You won’t be able to stop saying ‘awwwwww!’ as you check out all the photos!

HollywoodLifers, do you want to be in North and Penelope’s squad? Do you think they’ll always be BFF?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.