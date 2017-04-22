Yowza! John Cena and fiancée Nikki Bella stripped down to nothing to celebrate reaching half a million YouTube followers. The super sexy video took a horrible wrong turn when he farted on his sweetheart. We’ve got the racy video.

There’s nothing like getting naked to say thank you to fans, and that’s exactly what WWE stars John Cena, 39, and Nikki Bella, 32, did on Apr. 21. They were celebrating how the Bella Twins have surpassed 500,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel and gave us a look at their ripped bodies. Nikki seemed to be the instigator for the racy video, excitedly telling fans it took her a couple of days to convince her new fiance to do the bit, as he kept repeating, “I still don’t think it’s a good idea,” getting bashful about baring it all.

“We are ready to give all of us to all of you,” the brunette beauty declared before turning around and whipping off her red satin robe while the muscled-up hunk took of his tight t-shirt. Up until now we only got to see them from the waist up, the once they’re fully in the buff the camera pulls out and WOMP WOMP! They have little blurry bars covering up their privates. We do get to see plenty of skin, just not any nipple or penis action.

They do a fun little dance while John jokes “I think my tube is on YouTube!” Love him! The couple used props, with Nikki holding up a sign saying “500” and his continued with “000.” Unfortunately when he bent his brawny legs over to pick it up, he let out a giant fart on his honey’s leg! “What the f***, are you kidding me!” she yells at him before walking away.

While it was clearly just a stunt, they keep playing along. “So this didn’t go right,” John says in a downtrodden voice at the end of the video, when a fart can be heard off-screen. “That wasn’t me,” he made sure to tell the camera. Aww! We can’t wait to see what kind of stunt these two have in store for us when the channel reaches the one million subscribers mark!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Nikki and John’s hilarious video?