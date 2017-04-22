La La & Carmelo Reunite For The 1st Time For The Sake Of Their Son Amid Cheating Scandal

REX/Shutterstock

Despite their separation, Carmelo and La La Anthony appear to be hanging tough and staying united when it comes to raising their son, Kiyan. The couple stepped out together on April 21 for the first time since news broke of their split to go see a concert at Kiyan’s school!

When it comes to their marriage, Carmelo Anthony, 32, and La La Anthony, 37, are donezo. But when it comes to being good parents together, they are staying putting. Amid news of their separation and allegations that Carmelo has a pregnant mistress, the couple attended a concert at their 10-year-old son Kiyan’s New York City School. The outing was the first time the pair have been seen together since the alleged cheating scandal, and it was beautiful to see them reunite for the sake of their son.

“They haven’t even mentioned the ‘D’ word,” a source told Page Six. “She has not hired a lawyer yet. They’re not there yet. There’s no divorce. No custody battle. They’re discussing what’s best for Kiyan and how to figure out how to handle his situation. They’re just being the same parents they always have.”

“They’ve always been on the same page when it comes to their son,” another source told the outlet. “Their relationship had become more of a business situation, so she’s not that shocked by his infidelity.”

A source previously told HollywoodLife.com that La La has been relying on support from friends like Kim Kardashian, 36, since learning that her basketball playing hubby may have gotten a Ph.D. student from Chicago pregnant. But despite all the dramatics going on around them, the two seem to want to keep Kiyan’s life as normal as possible.

However, La La is looking out for herself too. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the best-selling author reportedly moved out of the family home and into her own place in Manhattan one week before news of the separation broke.

