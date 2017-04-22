Kylie Jenner Fears She’s Lost Tyga Forever — Thought He’d Be Back With A Promise Ring

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner has been crushed over her breakup with Tyga. The poor thing had even hoped she would get back with him after a big romantic gesture, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned. See why her family’s advice just won’t ‘get through to her!’

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been absolutely heartbroken over her split with Tyga, 27. The 19 year-old beauty cannot believe he’s begun to move on with Jordan Ozuna, 26. “Kylie is crushed that Tyga is with Jordan,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kylie’s family have reportedly rallied around her, but she has just shut down.

“Her friends and family are trying to convince her that it doesn’t mean anything,” the insider explained, “that she made him jealous with Travis and now he’s doing the same thing, but it’s not getting through to her.” Reportedly Kylie had a romantic fantasy in head and thought Tyga would come running back to her with a big gesture to win her over, but sadly that’s not how it all happened.

“This is not how she expected this to go down at all,” the insider continued. “She was expecting him to do something huge, maybe even a promise ring or a trip to Saint Tropez or something. Now she feels like she’s lost him forever.” Do you think Kylie’s reported flirting with Travis Scott, 24, took things too far for Tyga? The two were cozying up at Coachella and Tyga was not into it a source previously told us. “He [Travis] and Tyga have a bit of a rivalry, so he loves the fact that Tyga’s long term girl is now hanging out with him on the regs,” the insider said.

