Karrueche Tran Shows Off Her Booty Transformation With Sizzling Before & After Pics

FameFlyNet

Hard work pays off! After putting in hours at the gym and sticking to a nutritious diet plan, Karrueche Tran managed to transform her ‘little sad booty’ into something marvelous. Wait until you feast your eyes on her sexy before and after photos!

Karrueche Tran, 28, recently showed off the results of her healthy diet and fitness regimen via social media, giving fans a peek at her muscle gains! The rising star shared a side-by-side before and after photo, flaunting the impressive transformation of her derriere over the course of four years. “LADIES – workout, drink tons of water and eat your veggies,” she revealed in her caption. “That 2013 body is a jokeeeee.. no ma’am never again! Look at that lil sad booty 😂🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ TY @mrmvtfit and @lamour.jude for my progress.” That’s all the motivation we need.

Just incase you were looking for a little gym motivation 👀 #Karrueche A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Fans couldn’t help but wonder: is she tempting Quavo? Karrueche and the Migos rapper, 26, have been sparking romance rumors recently! The two were spotted leaving his show in the same car on April 8 at the Gulf Coast Spring Fest in Biloxi, Mississippi, after she watched from backstage. The pair has been friends for a bit, but many speculated that it’s turned into something more. While their relationship is not yet romantic, according to TMZ, they’ve been shifting around their schedules to find time for dates. They reportedly are not yet calling it “exclusive.”

Even though things are seemingly heating up for Karrueche and Quavo, Chris Brown, 27, is reportedly NOT down with that idea, especially since he used to be friends with his ex’s new man. However, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Migos isn’t afraid of Chris’ wrath. “Quavo is a fan of Chris’ music and would love to have a drink with him to talk about things if Chris is that upset about him dating his ex,” our insider explains. “Quavo is not afraid and would fight for his new girl. He has respect for Chris, but won’t back down from dating Karrueche.”

Luckily, Karrueche has more important things to focus on, like her blossoming career. She will be co-starring in the highly anticipated upcoming series Claws, which is set to premiere on June 11. The actress was recently spotted showing off her bikini body on the beach and paparazzi caught her reading a script while on a lounge chair. It’s clear she’s going to give the role her all!

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed by Karrueche’s booty transformation? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.