Another one gone too soon! Television buffs all over the world are in absolute shock following the unexpected death of Erin Moran from ‘Happy Days.’ In honor of the late actress, check out these emotional tweets and messages from mourning fans.
What an unhappy day! Television star Erin Moran tragically passed away on April 22 in the state of Indiana, according to TMZ. The actress, best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the sitcom Happy Days and its spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi, was only 56 years old. The publication claims Indiana authorities received a call on Saturday afternoon about an “unresponsive female.” By the time medical personnel arrived, Erin was tragically already gone and could not be helped. Now, fans who grew up with her shows are both in shock and in mourning.
Both millennials and classic television buffs will remember Erin in some way. For those who watched Happy Days religiously in the 70’s, the TV star will always be characterized as the feisty and charismatic younger sister of Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard. Eric played the role from 1974 to 1983, which is when she appeared in the spinoff series with Scott Baio. Unfortunately, Joanie Loves Chachi didn’t make it past the first season. After that, Erin had appearances in Murder, She Wrote, The Love Boat, and Celebrity Fit Club in 2008.
Tragic Celebrity Deaths From 2017 — Pics
On Twitter, many fans are comparing the start of 2017 to the end of 2016, when it felt like celebrities were dropping like flies day after day. So far this year we’ve already lost Charlie Murphy, Don Rickles, Chuck Berry, Bill Paxton, Neil Fingleton, John Hurt — and the list goes on. We don’t even want to think about who could be next. Our thoughts are with Erin’s family and friends during this emotional time!
HollywoodLifers, please leave your kind words for Erin’s family in the comment section.
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP