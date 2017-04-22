Erin Moran Dead: ‘Happy Days & ‘Joanie Loves Chachi’ Star Passes Away At 56

REX/Shutterstock

No more ‘Happy Days!’ Erin Moran, the actress who famously played Joanie Cunningham on the hit television series, tragically passed away on April 22 at the much-too-young age of 56. Read on for all the devastating details!

This is absolutely heartbreaking! Erin Moran, best known for her role on Happy Days and its spinoff show Joanie Loves Chachi, died on April 22, 2017, according to TMZ. Here’s what we know far based on reports. Authorities in Indiana responded to an emergency call about an “unresponsive female” in the afternoon. By the the time they arrived, the actress was already gone and could not be helped. She was only 56 years old.

Erin shot to fame in the early 70’s when she was cast as Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of Ron Howard‘s character, on Happy Days. Once the series wrapped in 1984, she transitioned to Joanie Loves Chachi for only one season. Then she transitioned into movies, appearing in The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote, and Diagnosis: Murder. Erin also joined Celebrity Fit Club in 2008.

The story is developing…

