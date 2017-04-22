Erin Moran Dead: ‘Happy Days & ‘Joanie Loves Chachi’ Star Passes Away At 56

REX/Shutterstock

No more ‘Happy Days!’ Erin Moran, the actress who famously played Joanie Cunningham on the hit television series, tragically passed away on April 22 at the much-too-young age of 56. Read on for all the devastating details!

This is absolutely heartbreaking! Erin Moran, best known for her role on Happy Days and its spinoff show Joanie Loves Chachi, died on April 22, 2017, according to TMZ. Details concerning the actress’ sudden passing, including her cause of death, have not been revealed yet. She was only 56 years old. Erin shot to fame in the early 70’s when she was cast as Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of Ron Howard‘s character, on Happy Days. Once the series wrapped in 1984, she transitioned to Joanie Loves Chachi for only one season.

The story is developing…

