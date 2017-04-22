Courtesy of Instagram

Are you ready for this jelly? It was a total Destiny’s Child reunion on the night of Kelly Rowland’s book signing. Pregnant Beyonce, who looks ready to pop, showed up to the event rocking thigh-high boots and an effortlessly chic shirt dress. Check out her look!

Whoa, Baby is right! It’s been, like, a million years since we’ve seen Beyonce, 35, Kelly Rowland, 36, and Michelle Williams, 36, in the same room — let alone the same picture! The three ladies gathered in Los Angeles for one special night to watch their good friend sign copies of her soon-to-be bestselling novel, Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

Maybe Kelly has some new mothering tips for Beyonce, who’s expecting twins sometime SOON! Seriously though, the “Formation” singer looks ready to POP any day now judging from that massive baby bump. Many fans and experts agreed that Beyonce looked about 4 months pregnant when she made the announcement on Instagram, which makes her due date sometime in July. Experts also say that twins typically come earlier than regular, singular babies, so maybe June is a more realistic expectation.

As excited as we are to see Beyonce’s twins, we’re going to miss admiring all of her pregnancy outfits. For Kelly’s book signing, the expectant mother stunned in beige HIGH-HEELED thigh-high boots and a light pink shirt dress that covered her arms, but put her legs on full display! Another favorite, of course, is that nude photoshoot she did right after making the twins announcement. Queen Bey posed completely naked in a series of different sets, including a gardening theme and an underwater theme. With Beyonce’s sense of style being totally perfect, just imagine how she’ll dress her TWINS!

