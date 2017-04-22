Kim Kardashian Slammed By Catholic League For Wearing Virgin Mary Dress

SplashNews

Kim Kardashian had the Catholic League up in arms on April 20 when she rocked a see-through black mini-dress that featured a picture of the Virgin Mary on her bosom. The group even berated Kim for being a ‘former porn star’!

Kim Kardashian, 36, may have given birth to a Saint, but that fact didn’t seem to do her much good when the Catholic League slammed her on April 20 for wearing a see-through black mini-dress with a pic of the Virgin Mary between her boobs. To say the group found her decision offensive would be an understatement.

“We’ve never seen any indication that Kim Kardashian venerates the Blessed Virgin Mary — she is a former porn star — so her latest headline-grabbing stunt can only be seen as exploitative,” the organization said in a statement. Ouch! Kim’s frock is a Dolce & Gabbana original, which she wore while filming Keep Up with the Kardashians in West Hollywood on April 19.

As Kimoji fans will know, the dress appeared to be an advertisement for candles the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is selling on her website — candles that have the image of the mother of two as the Virgin Mary herself on them. Yeah, the Catholic League isn’t crazy about that piece of merchandise either

The group finds it offensive that the listing for the votives on Kim’s site is placed “between two other items for sale: ‘fire weed sock’ and an ‘ass tray’; the former celebrates marijuana use and the latter is a photo of her bare mammoth behind.”

But despite all of the Catholic League’s complaints with her choices, Kim is actually no stranger to religion. The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been seen going to church on their reality show and the family takes celebrating religious holidays, like Easter, seriously.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s Virgin Mary dress? Do you agree with the Catholic League? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.