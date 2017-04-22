Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Has Screaming Tantrum After Fan Flirts With ‘GF’

Well, how bow dah? Danielle Bregoli has lost her temper once more, and this time it’s because she caught someone sliding into her ‘girlfriend’ Gabby’s DMs. Oh my! Danielle’s screaming tirade was broadcast on Instagram Live and let’s just say it gets INTENSE!

Wherever Danielle Bregoli aka “Cash Me Outside” Girl goes, drama is sure to follow. The 14-year-old internet sensation took to Instagram Live on April 22 to let some unnamed fan who was flirting with her “girlfriend” Gabby really have it over the phone. “I swear to God, b***h, I’ll f**k you up,” was what Danielle screamed over, and over, and over again into her phone in one of the most intense tantrums we’ve ever seen posted to social media. Clearly, Danielle was not happy that she had caught someone sending direct messages to her girl and called them up to let them know.

After Danielle came out as gay a few weeks ago, rumors were swirling that the preteen was dating rapper Young M.A, 25, based on pictures fans saw on her social media accounts. However, Danielle shot those remarks down. “That’s my friend who just look [sic] like her,” Danielle told In Touch. “Come on, isn’t Young M.A like 25?” Now it appears that Gabby is the one in those pictures with Dani!

Danielle is still pretty young for dating and previously told Life & Style that she had a “crush” on Kodak Black, but no “bae.” But she clearly feels VERY passionately about her relationship with Gabby. Of course, Dani seems to feel pretty passionate about everything. Either she loves it or she hates it. And whoever was on the other end of this phone call she did NOT like.

