14 Beyonce Pregnancy Pics That Prove She’s An Absolute Goddess

Courtesy of Beyonce.com/Instagram

Beyonce’s currently pregnant with twins, and she’s making it look effortless. Throughout her pregnancy, Queen Bey has slayed in a tons of gorgeous maternity looks. From that red sparkling Grammys dress to her caped white gown, her pregnancy style proves Bey’s just plain flawless.

Ever since Beyonce, 35, announced she was expecting twins, she’s been killing it fashion wise with her incredible maternity looks. When she revealed she was pregnant, she took to Instagram in nothing but a burgundy bra and blue underwear. That’s certainly one way to announce you’re pregnant! But she really stepped up her fashion game at the Grammys. Beyonce graced the stage for her performance in a sheer gold gown with sequined detailing. To be quite honest, she looked like a literal goddess.

Her second look of the night was red-hot! She wore a long-sleeved red sequin gown that hugged all of her curves and showed off that massive baby bump everyone’s been wanting to see. The dress also featured a plunging neckline to allow Bey to flaunt some serious pregnancy cleavage.

The Lemonade singer changed into yet another outfit for a Grammys after-party. Beyonce stepped out looking like a queen alongside her king, Jay Z, 47, in a gorgeous white caped gown. She’s one hot mama and the epitome of #PregnancyGoals! We all just need to take a moment to bow down to her.

Beyonce hasn’t let her pregnancy stop her from wearing some very sexy maternity looks, that’s for sure. She’s wowed in a skintight velvet dress, looked like a fairy queen in a flowing green dress, and kept it casual in a beige coat and long pink coat. There’s seriously no look she can’t rock. Keep on slaying through your pregnancy, Bey!

