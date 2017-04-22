JLo & A-Rod: Clone Couple Wears Matching Outfits While Working Up A Sweat

SplashNews

The couple that sweats together, stays together. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted leaving a Miami gym together once more after a workout session on April 20, and this time they were totally twinning in matching workout clothes!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, were seen leaving Somi Fitness in Miami on April 20, proving that this couple is totally dedicated to their health, their bodies, and each other! The pair were perfectly in sync as they stepped out looking like total clones in very similar outfits! JLo wore a white v-neck T-shirt that was twisted up, mesh cut-out leggings, black sneakers, some flashy aviator sunglasses and giant diamond studs. A-Rod rocked a navy blue jacket, black track pants and black sneakers.

While this is the second time the new couple has been seen working up a sweat together at a Miami gym, it was the first time they were hilariously accompanied by WWE pro wrestler The Big Show! We can’t imagine what kind of workout the three of them had together.

The next night Jennifer and Alex — who recently introduced their children to each other and celebrated Easter as one giant group — were seen holding hands while entering Miami’s Casa Tua restaurant. Seems like the pair are all about making the most of their shared time in the city where they both have houses.

Back in March the former New York Yankees powerhouse player and the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer went public with their relationship. Alex even told the hosts of The View that JLo was an “amazing, amazing girl,” “one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met” and “an incredible mother.” Aww!

