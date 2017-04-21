Tina Knowles dropped some serious wisdom that she’s shared her granddaughter Blue Ivy and told EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife! See what powerful advice Beyonce’s mom gave at the ‘Variety’ Power of Women: New York luncheon on April 21!

Tina Knowles revealed the super powerful advice she gave to Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, 5. “Absolutely I tell them all the time to whom much is given, much is required,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. She chatted with us at the annual Variety Power of Women: New York luncheon on April 21 at Cipriani Midtown in NYC.

Tina also explained why arts programs are so important because they’re under threat from budget cuts. “Oh my goodness it’s so [important],” she told us. She said it’s such a shame that “all the programs in schools and the kids don’t have the programs.” Tina even credited her children’s success to arts programs at local community centers she brought them to when they were young. “My kids went to a community center and they got to express themselves,” she said. “Look what came out of that so you never know when you have the next you know, person or the next president whatever coming out in places.” She praised arts programs for sparking people’s inspiration. “It’s important to have music in New York as well because they feed all your creativity.”

Jessica Chastain, 40, also attended the star-studded event and was hailed for her work for Planned Parenthood. She explained the organization was “the reason why I have the career that I have,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “I’m the first woman to go to college in my family and I’m the first one to not have a baby when I was a teenager and it’s because of Planned Parenthood. It’s where I got my sex education. It’s where I got birth control pills.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of what Tina said? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!