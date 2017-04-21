Courtesy of Instagram

Girls just want to have fun! Several A-list stars turned up at a wild NYC soiree on April 19, including Tiffany Trump, Bella Thorne and more. Wearing a sizzling two-piece bikini, Bella kept the epic party going by ending the night with a hot-tub dip!

Birds of a feather, flock together! Tiffany Trump, 23, attended a party to celebrate the release of Bella Thorne‘s, 19, new series Famous In Love in NYC on April 19. The First Daughter posed for a photo while stopping by the bash at the extravagant Dream Downtown Hotel, and she was all smiles! After cutting cake and dancing the night away, Bella changed out of her red leather pants into a tiny bikini. She joined her group of pals in the hot tub, sharing a ton of sexy pics. Tiffany opted out of the late-night fun and attended her own private pool party at home.

Congrats again on #famousinlovetv @bellathorne Thanks for having us @dreamhotels ❤ you B A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Bella’s star-studded bash was hosted by Tiffany’s best friend Andrew Warren, a designer and Instagram star also recognized for being apart of the “Snap Pack.” Warren took to social media to congratulate Bella on her first lead role in a series since she departed the Disney show Shake It Up in 2013. He sweetly wrote, “Congrats to my main B @bellathorne. Thanks for letting me throw you this party for your show #FamousInLove so proud of you.” Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, 27, also joined the group, so the epic party was the place to be in the Big Apple!

In Freeform’s hot new series, Bella portrays Paige Townsen, a college student who turns into a superstar. She’s very passionate about the project as it shows that inner struggle, but in the future she, “would love to deal with women getting paid less, women being treated not as well on set, etc.,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the Freeform Upfronts. “I would like to get into that a little bit more if we could. I think that’s a really good subject to get out there, and the more people take notice and become aware of it, the more things change in the world.”

Bella is definitely enjoying the fruits of her success and clearly she’s got all the support in the world! Famous in Love premiered on April 18 and will air every Tuesday at 9PM ET. Additionally, all ten episodes are also all available now for binge-watchers on the Freeform app and on Hulu.

