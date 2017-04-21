Reality Star Shawna Craig Offers To Be Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate & She’s Super Serious

REX/Shutterstock

Looking for a dream job? Knowing that Kim Kardashian could face serious health risks if she were to get pregnant again, reality star Shawna Craig has graciously stepped up to the plate to be her surrogate — and she’s totally serious! Check it out!

Apparently the position to be Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, surrogate is open — and she’s already got one leading applicant! Shawna Craig, 30, from the Second Wives Club is 100% serious about carrying the reality star’s third baby, especially after hearing of her health risks from previous pregnancies. “It’s not really a financial thing where I want to make money,” explained Shawna to E!. “It’s more about the story and about something that makes me feel like I’m doing something good for someone else.” Maybe she’s jumping the gun a little bit, but it’s a sweet offer!

“[My husband] used to be close to her mom and Bruce [Jenner],” added Shawna to the publication. “So maybe he should put a phone call it. I’m totally open to it!” Technically it’s not such a crazy idea since Shawna has the appropriate experience and acted as a surrogate for her stepdaughter. If Kanye West and the Selfish author are really serious about getting a third person involved, just imagine what the screening process is going to be like! Both stars are total perfectionists!

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Kim isn’t even sure if she wants a third baby right now, especially after hearing of her husband’s breakdown on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. When family friend Malika Haqq asked the burning question, Kim said she was “personally done” with giving birth and was open to the idea of using a surrogate sometime in the future. The mother-of-two has ALWAYS wanted to provide more siblings for North and Saint, but doesn’t want to put her health at risk. This sounds like a case of catch-22!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Shawna would be a good surrogate for Kim? Tell us below!

