Vanessa Hudgens Drops First New Music In 4 Years With Shawn Hook’s ‘Reminding Me’

Vanessa Hudgens, we missed you! Her feature on Shawn Hook’s new single ‘Reminding Me’ is undeniably sexy, and you can WATCH them roll around naked in their steamy music video right here. Are you happy that Vanessa is back in the game?

Vanessa Hudgens, 28, and Shawn Hook, 32, are a total dream team on “Reminding Me,” which debuted today, April 21. WATCH the sultry, black and white visual for the single above!

The sexy duo reminisce about their long lost romance in a gorgeous house, and they could not have looked hotter, especially when they both strip down and roll around in bed together! Yowza! Vanessa looked stunning in several outfits, including a sexy lace lingerie set and a gorgeous one-piece black swimsuit as she dives into a crystal-clear pool. So steamy! The video was directed by Aya Tanimura, and shot in the John Lautner-designed Goldstein House in Los Angeles, which you might recognize from The Big Lebowski. So cool!

“I’m very proud of the lyrics in ‘Reminding Me,’ Shawn said in a press release. “We really captured the emotions of moving on from a relationship too soon. We didn’t settle; we pushed ourselves as writers to come up with the most infectious melodies and poignant lyrics,” he added. “Vanessa added a beautiful highlight to the track and I’m very excited for the world to hear it.” Agreed!

The Powerless star, who we last heard on 2013’s “$$$ex” with YLA (yikes) teased the video all over social media ahead of its release, telling fans that she also couldn’t wait for them to hear it. Vanessa made sure to post some steamy behind-the-scenes shots from the visual, along with cryptic snippets of lyrics:

All tangled in the mess… A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

How good it was, when we were crazy… A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

We have to say, we’re thrilled that Vanessa is displaying a renewed interest in this side of the biz. Could this mean new solo material is on the horizon?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Reminding Me?” Tell us if you love it!