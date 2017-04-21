Pentatonix Serenades Couple On ‘Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings’ — First Look Photos

Image Courtesy of Freeform

Pentatonix is making dreams come true one song at a time! The group performs at a couple’s wedding in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland on ‘Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,’ and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE first photos!

When you pair Pentatonix and Disney together, it’s automatically a recipe for magic. The a capella group will be performing on Freeform’s upcoming wedding special, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, airing May 7 at 8:00 p.m.

The group will be singing a beautiful rendition of “Hallelujah” at the wedding of Eric and Ruby Carpo. To top it all off, the performance and the nuptials are happening in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

These EXCLUSIVE photos from the special are absolutely amazing. Getting married at the most magical place on earth with Pentatonix serenading you as you get married? You’d think this would only happen in fairy tales, but Disney is making it happen in real life.

Ruby and Eric got married at a courthouse 7 years ago before Eric was deployed overseas. Eric vowed to give Ruby the wedding of her dreams, and now it’s finally happening.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings will be hosted by The Bachelor couple Ben Higgins, 29, and Lauren Bushnell, 27. The special will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at magical weddings that take place at Disney Destinations around the globe. The 3-time Grammy Award-winning group is just one of many surprises for these couples. We can’t wait to see what Disney Fairy Tale Weddings has in store!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to get married at Disneyland or Disney World? Let us know!

