Oprah Winfrey Running For President? Gayle King Reveals It Could Happen

Could Oprah Winfrey be America’s next president in 2020?! Her best friend Gayle King and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s a chance! Find out how much, right here.

Oprah Winfrey 2020! That’s our dream, but CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King, 62, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, 47, revealed whether or not they think it will ever come true EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com on the red carpet of the Variety Power Of Women event in NYC on April 21.

“Is this a trick question?” laughed Gayle. “I have my first and second born child here, I am so confident that I would even say to you I would bet my first and second born child, almost, that will never happen.” But after discussing the possibility with Cory she admitted there could be a 10% chance she’ll run, which is more than she’s ever conceded before!

“No no no, never say never!” Cory insisted. “I would have bet your children that Donald Trump would never be president of the United States and look what happened. I never would have imagined in my wildest that that would have happened.”

“Well, it would be a very wild dream if Oprah Winfrey ran for president,” said Gayle. “I just don’t see that happening.” Cory is deciding to stay positive, loving the idea of a powerful, confident, kind African-American woman in charge of the country. “Well dreams do come true, look at the life you’re living!”

So if Oprah isn’t a possibility, would the journalist consider stepping in? “No no no, I would never run,” she said, decidedly. We think she, Oprah, or Cory would all do a great job as the commander-in-chief. We’ll just have to wait until 2020 to see who steps up to Trump.

