Nicki Minaj Hates Seeing Drake Dragged Down By Love Child Drama: Making Sure He’s OK

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! Nicki Minaj and Drake have always been ride or die when it comes to their friendship. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s doing all she can to make sure he’s okay after being accused of knocking up an Instagram model.

That’s what friends are for! Nicki Minaj, 34, is just as shocked as the rest of us over accusations made by Instagram model Layla Lace that Drake, 30, got her pregnant. “Nicki‘s torn between hurt and disappointment in Drake and this baby drama. For real, Drake is like a family to her. They’ve got eyes for each other and when it’s not all flirty-flirty he’s like a brother. She hates to see him being dragged like this,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Nicki doesn’t know if this baby stuff is true, but if it is she’d be disappointed because deep down part of her could see herself having a baby with him. In the end, Nicki wants to be there for him, just like he was there for her when she broke up with Meek Mill. Drizzy came running to her side the second he heard she split up from Meek, and she appreciated that. Now, she wants to return the favor and make sure Drake’s okay, even if he knocked up this chick,” our insider adds.

Layla came forward with accusations that Drizzy got her pregnant during a short fling in Feb. 2017. She made the shocking claim in a lengthy Instagram post and said he cut off contact once she informed him of the news. So far the rapper hasn’t responded to her allegations and has gone about just living his life. It’s no wonder Nicki would be there for him in his time of need, as he came to her aid when she dropped her clap back track “No Frauds” after bring savaged in diss tracks by Remy Ma, 36. It’s so great that these two will always have each other’s backs, no matter what!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Layla’s accusation that Drake knocked her up?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.