Miley Cyrus Makes Secret Cameo In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’: Her Role Revealed

She can’t stop! ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn revealed on April 20 that Miley Cyrus is going to come in like a wrecking ball in ‘Vol. 2’! Find out what secret cameo she (and many other stars) will make, right here.

Warning, serious spoilers ahead! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn sat down for an interview with Sarah Ruhlman on April 20, and revealed that none other than Miley Cyrus will be making a secret cameo in the upcoming blockbuster film. Here’s how:

That’s right! The Voice coach and pop princess will be voicing Mainframe, a superhero android made in Ironman’s image that’s appeared in the comics but never in the movies. Mainframe has some amazing abilities like superhuman strength, flight, energy blasts, and projectile weaponry. The character has always been written as a man, but apparently not anymore!

On top of that, James also reveals another fun fact: he secretly put himself and his family into the movie. How cute is that?

Interview time with @JamesGunn and yes he had his family appear in #GotGVol2, love that! #GotGVol2Event — Sarah Ruhlman (@SarahScoop) April 20, 2017

But wait, there’s more! And watch out because this is SUPER spoilery. Gizmodo reports that two new characters we’ve never seen before show up toward the end of the film, though he doesn’t reveal why. According to James, and the film credits, Ving Rhames will play Charlie-27 and Michelle Yeoh will be Aleta Ogord, two ravager leaders. They will be meeting up with Stakar, a character played by the legendary Sylvester Stallone, and aliens Krugar and Mainframe (Miley!) The five characters clearly seem to be up to no good, and will show up in the post-show credits. Which, by the way, there are 5 of. Wow, this is getting wild! We can’t wait to see what happens when the film finally comes out on May 5!

