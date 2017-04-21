Kylie Jenner’s Selling Her Designer Clothes: Where To Buy Her Chanel, Balmain & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Want to score a designer look right out of Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe? Well, here’s your chance — and for a fraction of the price the items actually retail for! Would you shop items from her closet?

We love when Kylie Jenner, 19, shares Snaps and Instagrams from inside her home because we love getting a glimpse at her lavish closet filled with amazing designer pieces — and now she’s selling off some of her most famous looks! That’s right, over 100 items from Kylie’s closet are up for grabs and include designers like Chanel and Balmain — you will definitely recognize the clothes. Kylie listed the items on TheRealReal, the same site her mom and sis, (Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian), turned to when they sold off their designer duds.

Some of the standout pieces include the neon Chanel shorts and matching zip-up jacket, which she showed off on Instagram merely a month ago, a MM6 faux-fur coat, Balmain high-tops, Gucci graffiti jeans, and a slew of sexy, chic dresses — although that coveted Chanel set already sold for a whopping $2,650, (a bargain compared to the $4,400 it retails for!).

While on vacation with her famous family, Kylie suited up in a plunging fringe jumpsuit by The Dolls House — and you can score the fringe-trimmed jumpsuit for $325. We also spied a sexy vinyl LBD that the star rocked for her BFF’s birthday bash in September — and now the Bryan Hearns mesh long-sleeve dress can be yours for $525. Along with those items there are so many sexy standout pieces you’ll recognize, right from Kylie’s Instagram.

Check out the sale and let us know what items you’re coveting from Kylie’s closet. Are you going to shop the sale?

